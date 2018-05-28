Durban - A Durban businesswoman was pistol-whipped by a gang of robbers using a Mercedes Benz at her home in Morningside on Sunday.

The gang dubbed the Mercedes gang has been behind a spate of robberies in the Morningside area in recent weeks.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said that the woman was in her Earl Haig Road home when three men carrying firearms walked in.

"At gunpoint the suspects ransacked the house and took jewellery, firearms, cash and fled the scene in their getaway vehicle. No arrests have been made," Gwala said.

A police source said the robbers had derailed the front driveway gate, broke the front door and gate before getting into the house. The robbers dragged the woman around the house demanding she direct them to the safe. The husband was unharmed during the ordeal. The blood splatter on the interior of the house bore testament to the beating the robbers handed down to the woman.

The woman owns a reputable interior design company in Durban. She has been hospitalised at a local hospital to recover from her injuries.

A video of the incident shows the exterior of the house and how the robbers got in. The video footage was taken from a neighbouring property that faces the businesswoman`s home.





The footage shows a white Mercedes AMG stop at the gate and then drive off slowly and stops again near the home. A man can be seen walking towards the front driveway gate. He walks from side to side at the front gate. He manages to open the driveway gate slightly. One of the homeowner's dog walks out of the property and onto the pavement. It sniffs the man but does not attack him. The man stands on the pavement while the dog walked back into the property.

The Mercedes made a U-Turn further up the road out of the camera footage and returned. The driver parks the car on the pavement. Another man emerges from the car and they both run into the property. One of the men can be seen kicking the door in with one boot.

A few seconds later another man alights the car and runs onto the property. The driver of the Mercedes rolls the car forward and stops at the gate while still parked on the pavement.

A case of house robbery was opened for investigation at Mayville SAPS. The provincial trio crime task team have now taken over the investigations.

