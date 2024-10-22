Vigilant armed response officer reunites family with missing African grey parrot

Durban — A vigilant Marshall Security officer was the reason an African grey parrot was reunited with its family over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 9.35am, Marshall Security’s Emergency Dispatch Centre had been informed to be on the lookout for a missing African grey parrot named Halo.

Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that at approximately 6.30pm, while on routine patrol, one of their vigilant armed response officers noticed something unusual as they turned into Soofie Saheb Road from Uitsig Road in the Durban North area. Powell said the officer spotted the driver of a vehicle attempting to catch a bird on the side of the road. Sensing something was amiss, the officer stopped to assess the situation. “As the officer approached, the driver quickly got back into his vehicle and drove away.

“Upon closer inspection, the officer discovered that the bird was a missing African grey parrot. Remarkably, the bird jumped into the officer’s hand, seemingly recognising a safe haven,” Powell said. A Marshall Security officer’s keen observation led to the safe return of a missing African grey parrot named Halo to its family in Durban North. | Marshall Security He said the bird’s owner was contacted immediately and Halo was safely returned home, much to the relief and joy of the family. “This heart-warming incident once again showcases Marshall Security’s commitment to serving the community in any capacity, whether responding to emergencies or reuniting beloved pets with their owners,” Powell added.

“We commend our officer for his keen observation and swift actions in ensuring Halo was safely returned.” According to Birds of Eden, a bird sanctuary, African grey parrots are amongst the world’s most popular avian pets but also the world’s most traded parrot. The pet trade and habitat destruction have severely affected the wild African grey populations to such an extent that these parrots have virtually been eliminated from the wild.