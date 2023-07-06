Vigilante act condemned after a man accused of hijacking beaten to death in Verulam

Durban — The Verulam Community Police Forum (CPF) has been probing allegations that its members killed a 40-year-old man for stealing a motor vehicle on Tuesday. The man was dumped near his Cottonlands home after he was assaulted.

Chairperson of the CPF Rachel Wilkin said at this stage they cannot tell if it was residents who are fed up with crime or Cottonlands CPF sub-forum members. “If the allegations are true that they did such a thing we are definitely against that. “Surely they were not acting on behalf of the CPF members and they were acting as private citizens.

“That is definitely not in the CPF code of conduct. We have our code of conduct which is strongly against taking law into our hands,” said Wilkin. According to private security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram, witnesses revealed that the mob responsible for the murder are members of the CPF. Balram said it is alleged that approximately 20 men arrived at the dead man’s home, accused him of hijacking and forced him to go with them.

“Four men returned with the deceased loaded in a wheelbarrow on Tuesday morning. They dumped him near his residence. “On arrival, Rusa medics examined the male and discovered that he had sustained fractures to his arms, legs and ribs. “He also suffered multiple lacerations to his head,” Balram said.

The man's brother informed Rusa that the dead man was a scrap collector and had not committed any crime. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Verulam police are investigating a case of murder.