Violence in KZN schools could lead to shutdown, Sadtu warns

Durban — Violence in KwaZulu-Natal schools could lead to closure of some schools as teachers would not be prepared to teach amid risk of this criminality, according to the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu). This follows a surge in violence and robberies at KZN schools since the beginning of this academic year. Sadtu’s national executive committee (NEC) said the province was the worst affected.

Robbers have been coming to schools with speed-point machines and forcing teachers to swipe their cards. Also, a branch chairperson was shot but survived an attack in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg. Sadtu’s general secretary Mugwena Maluleke said four assailants were arrested in Pinetown and one in Pietermaritzburg. Maluleke added that five schools could not function around Inkandla. Principals were threatened by community members who closed access roads to the schools, demanding service delivery from the government.

In KwaMaphumulo, community members chased away teachers who were not from the area demanding the employment of locals. “Sadtu’s NEC warned that these incidents might affect the well-being of teachers and the delivery of education, as teachers in the affected schools were requesting to be transferred to other districts because they feel unsafe,” Maluleke said. He added that the NEC lamented the slow pace of providing psychosocial services to educators and learners by the Department of Basic Education and resolved to redouble the union’s internal well-being programme. They called on the communities through the “I Am a School Fan” campaign to get organised and work with law-enforcement agencies to root out criminal acts in the best interests of teachers and learners.

“We commend the bravery of our members who refused to be bullied, and assisted in the apprehension of some of these gangs,” he said. KZN Department of Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said safety was a big concern. “Clinics, hospitals, courts, circuit offices, the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) pay points and our schools have been soft targets for these criminal activities,” said Mahlambi.

“The security cluster is working on this matter. Crime in our country is on a shocking level,” said Mahlambi. In the past weeks, Daily News also reported on violence among learners in schools, which involved bullying. Mahlambi said that their department was disheartened by school violence. He said bullying needed to stop because it puts the lives of learners in danger. He also advised parents to search learners’ bags for weapons before they left for school.