Virginia Airshow is back

Durban — The world’s second oldest airshow, the Virginia Airshow, is making a comeback on September 9 after eight years of a no-show. The airshow will take place at the Virginia airport, providing the perfect backdrop of the Indian Ocean.

This exciting event will feature some of the best aviation performers in the world, showcasing amazing aerobatics and thrilling stunts that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. One of the organisers, Brendan Horan, said spectators can look forward to dramatic theatre in the sky and a range of ground exhibits, a market, delicious food and refreshment stalls and activities for all ages to enjoy. “We are so excited to be hosting this airshow in Durban again. The Virginia Airshow has always been a highlight on the KwaZulu-Natal events calendar, and we can’t wait for visitors to see the extraordinary aerobatic talent that we have in South Africa.

“This is going to a spectacular day for aviation enthusiasts, families, and thrill-seekers, and this year's line-up promises to be our most exciting yet,” says Horan. He said the action does not just take place in the air where it could be seen by spectators all over the suburbs north of Durban, but more importantly by the paying spectators who also had the benefit of seeing the take-off and landings often in formation from up close. Some of the best aviation performers in the world who are heading to the Virginia Airshow includes the Puma Flying Lions, Mark Hensman’s Marksmen Team and the Goodyear Eagles.

Some of the displays will be showcased by the South African Air Force (SAAF), the talented Andrew Blackwood Murray and 5-time South African aerobatics champion, Patrick Davidson. Prior to 2015, the Virginia Airshow had a long and iconic history in Durban, with 57 years of spectacular manoeuvres and acrobatic flips thrilling thousands of spectators. Gates open at 8.30am and tickets cost R140 for adults and R80 for children and are available at Ticketpro.

In 2014 the Virginia Airshow was cancelled after a continuous 57 years. The organisers of the airshow at that time, the Durban Wings Club, stated safety standards set down by the Civil Aviation Authority were among the reasons why it had been cancelled. The Virginia Airshow is recognised as one of the best in the world and the airshow is responsible for a huge influx of tourists every year.