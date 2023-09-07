Virginia Airshow to host Aviation Career Day to inspire pupils

Durban — The Durban Virginia Airshow will take place this Saturday, and to begin the show, the organisers will host a career day to promote and nurture the next generation of aviation professionals. The Aviation Career Day will take place on Friday.

Aviation statistics show that less than 10% of pilots in South Africa are black, coloured or Indian, meaning the lack of transformation in the South African aviation sector is a challenge. The organisers, including the main sponsor, Shell Aviation, said they wanted the airshow to be educational, besides entertaining. Refilwe Rundofa, Country Operations manager at Shell South Africa, said: “As part of Shell’s focus on nation-building, we are committed to promoting and nurturing the next generation of aviation professionals, which is key to the long-term success of the aviation industry. It is important that companies like Shell provide the youth with insights and opportunities that are available in the industry, which will encourage them to pursue careers in science and technology.”

She said this career day was aimed at Grade 11 and 12 pupils from underserved communities. Activities would include interactive workshops, panel discussions, presentations, and hands-on demonstrations. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge, and explore the vast range of careers available in the industry. The event organiser Brendan Horan said many pupils might dream of flying but not believe it possible.

“This is their chance to get first-hand information. Learners who may be interested in a career in aviation will interact with representatives from the South African Air Force, aviation experts, and industry professionals,” he said. Hundreds of pupils who had shown interest in a STEM-related career were expected to descend on Virginia Airport to meet and interact with some of the country’s best pilots and aviation stakeholders, and to learn more about career opportunities in the industry. “Some of these students might well be the pilots, technicians and aircraft manufacturers of tomorrow,” Horan said.