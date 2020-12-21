Virtual concerts help to keep lockdown blues away

Durban - THE initial breakout of the novel coronavirus pandemic brought aspects of regular life to a screeching halt in the wake of the national lockdown. Live events and the entertainment industry were particularly hard hit, leaving artists in great uncertainty. One artist who has not let the lockdown blues get him down is concert-pianist Chris Duigan, who has taken his eclectic sound from the concert stage to the more intimate confines of living rooms and homes in South Africa as well as abroad through hosting virtual concerts. A 30-year veteran, Duigan has performed at an estimated 100 live events per year and, with the onset of the lockdown, has now performed 70 concerts. The concerts are live-streamed every Wednesday and Saturday at 6pm and can be viewed on YouTube, Facebook as well as the Musical Revival website.

“This started off as a temporary project, an interim measure to allow me to perform over hard lockdown, but it is becoming a permanent and important part of my output, and I intend to continue with this, in addition to live concerts which are slowly beginning to open up,” said Duigan.

With the uncertainty that arose in the wake of the lockdown, Duigan said the concerts offered a brief reminder of a time when the world made sense and where one can be assured.

“My live concerts have appealed particularly to dedicated music lovers, but interestingly the online concerts are also providing a service akin to informal music therapy – an hour of company and calm amidst all the uncertainty. It is surprising how many of the comments are appreciative of this. It’s not only about the music necessarily, but also what the music represents. The predictability and structure of the music is soothing and reassuring.”

Although not like live events, the virtual concerts bring their own benefits. Duigan said the virtual concerts gave him the ability, among other things, to interact closely with his audience.

“The concerts can be watched from anywhere in the world, so I am not bound by geography, which means friends of friends are beginning to join us from all over the place. And they are regular and free – so the predictability allows people to schedule and plan. Viewers can comment and give feedback on Facebook, so I can respond and interact after the concert, which personalises the experience. It is such a fascinating process!”

