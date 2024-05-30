Voters turn out in force in the south of Durban

Durban — Voters from communities south of Durban stood in long lines from cold weather in the morning to the scorching midday sun to cast their votes. The Daily News caught up with voters from uMlazi, Isipingo and KwaMakhutha as they queued patiently at voting stations. Volunteers from various political parties were outside the gates of the voting stations, singing and dancing in their party regalia.

Mbali Zulu from S section in uMlazi said she decided to vote because she wants to see a change in her community. “I hope that my vote will make a difference in my community and our lives will improve,” she said. Zamantungwa Mabaso, 29, from Isipingo, said she was voting because she understands the importance of good governance in the country.

“I studied political science undergrad and I understand the importance of being an active citizen. I would like to see politicians introducing more programmes in the community, such as outreach programmes by non-profit organisations joining in to teach the youth skills,” she said. An upset Celumusa Mtshali slammed the IEC for poor service after he was turned away because his name was not on the voter's roll. He said he registered successfully at Windy Heights in Isipingo a couple of months ago.



@NqumakoPhindile #ElectionsSA2024 #Vote4Change pic.twitter.com/sdVDfGziOV — Daily News (@DailyNewsSA) May 29, 2024 Celumusa Mtshali from Ndwedwe was disappointed with the service he received at the voting station at Windy Heights Primary School in Isipingo.

“I registered to vote a couple of months ago and the official from the Electoral Commission said that my registration was successful. I had to change my voting station because I now work in Isipingo. Today (Wednesday) I stood in line for hours after my nightshift only to find out at the voting station that I was not on the voters roll. “I am highly disappointed with the IEC and its officials and the system. They have wasted my time and I wonder how many people went through the same thing today (Wednesday),” he said. From decisive to indecisive voters, uMlazi residents came out in their numbers to cast their votes.



🎥 @NqumakoPhindile #ElectionsSA2024 #Vote4Change pic.twitter.com/F9BR3TDLry

Mandy Gumbi, 24, said she was accompanying her mother and brother to vote, but she was not going to vote because she does not believe that voting makes any big difference. "Once politicians are in power they rarely deliver on their promises. I've seen the terrible condition of streets with potholes, unemployment and youth that is forced to get call centre jobs or work abroad. I have no faith in any government anymore and in my community when we want anything fixed we end up fixing it ourselves without help from the municipality," she said.