Voting for change

Durban — On Wednesday residents went out in their numbers to vote in a bid to see change and a better South Africa. Speaking after casting her vote at Depot Memorial Primary School in Chatsworth Unit 3, a Westcliff resident, who preferred not to be named or photographed, said she hoped the newly elected leadership would tackle head-on issues of unemployment, load shedding, and poverty.

“I want a better South Africa, a better community, and equality for everyone. If you look around in this community you can see that the infrastructure is diminishing. It is not being maintained and it is collapsing. I am talking about pipelines that have not been maintained over the years which lead to water shortages,” said the resident. Sydenham resident Vusi Mthembu. Picture: Anelisa Kubheka Vusi Mthembu, a resident of Sydenham, said it was important for South Africans to vote in order for change to be effected. “I live in an informal settlement in a shack, I want to one day be out where I live and own a house. I want my children to grow up in a different environment. I want to see a change in South Africa and we can do this through casting our vote.”

Mthembu said he has been living in a shack for more than 20 years, adding that over these years there has been little to no change. “Promises are made to us by politicians which are not fulfilled, I hope that this time we will see a difference,” said Mthembu. Another resident, Judel Augustus, said for the past 22 years they have been fighting for ownership of houses.

“Nothing has been done about this issue for the past 22 years. There are a number of issues facing community members here in Sydenham. “We have an ANC ward member who runs our ward and he hasn’t come to our rescue. We have tried the DA and nothing has helped. With these elections I’m just hoping for a better change,” she said. Judel Augustus, a resident of Sydenham, says she voted to see a positive change in her community.



