Walnut Road in Durban temporarily closed for Africa’s Travel Indaba

Durban — Walnut Road in Durban will be closed for the 2023 Africa’s Travel Indaba. The eThekwini municipality said that Walnut Road would be temporarily closed between Bram Fischer Road and Dr AB Xuma Street until May 12, 2023.

“The closure is to accommodate and ensure the smooth proceedings of the Africa Travel Indaba. The Indaba takes place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre from May 8 to 11,” the municipality said. “Motorists are urged to use alternative routes during this period.” The municipality said that activities around the closed road include outdoor exhibitions and a natural Segway to the Durban Exhibition Centre to create a cohesive precinct.

More than 6 000 delegates, buyers and media from across the world are expected in Durban for Africa’s Travel Indaba. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Daily News reported that Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma said KwaZulu-Natal was building on its tourism success of last year, and that the impact of the Tourism Recovery Plan could be seen in the province’s position as the top domestic destination of 2022. The Indaba is expecting 160 first-time exhibitors who will be showcasing their products and 18 African countries.

Duma anticipates about 6 000 delegates this year, ensuring a 77% hotel occupancy rate. He also expects the creation of 250 jobs and a R130 million boost to the economy. Duma said the event was more than a travel trade show, as it was also an important economic driver and job creator. Tourism KwaZulu-Natal (TKZN) acting chief executive Nhlanhla Khumalo said this year TKZN would be showcasing its tourism routes and some of the exciting new tourism products that had since entered the market.