Durban - A dangerous criminal was arrested by police after a high-speed car chase ended in a crash in Malvern on Wednesday.



Captain Nqobile Gwala, police spokesperson, said police officials were patrolling along Bellville Road when they noticed a VW Polo without number plates.

Three men were inside the vehicle. Gwala said that when police tried to pull them over the driver of the Polo tried to evade arrest by speeding off.

"A car chase ensued. The occupants of the Polo began shooting at the approaching police vehicle. Police returned fire. The driver of the Polo lost control of the car and collided with another vehicle. The Polo veered off the road and went into a small ditch on Bellville Road," Gwala explained.

Two men got off the Polo and fled on foot. A 24-year-old man who was seated in the car was arrested.



"The VW Polo was taken during a house robbery on 24 May 2018 in the Ngcolosi area. The arrested suspect was also linked to another house robbery, attempted murder and rape that took place on 30 March 2018, in the Hillcrest area. He will also be profiled to check if he is also linked to other cases reported in the Hillcrest and surrounding areas," she said.



Charges of attempted murder and possession of property suspected to be stolen are being investigated by Malvern SAPS. She said police are still searching for the suspects who fled the scene.

