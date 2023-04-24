Warning! Cash-for-jobs scam at the eThekwini Municipality

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality has warned the public about a job scam where hopefuls need to pay if they do not have the necessary documentation. On Sunday night, the municipality issued a brief warning which read:

“JOB SCAM ALERT “Members of the public are alerted to a scam that claims individuals are being offered a job at eThekwini Municipality but they need to pay if they do not have some of the required documents such as an ITC report or a police clearance. This is a scam and the public is advised not to send any money.” Reacting to the scam alert, Slindile Slow Madlala informed the municipality that a Lubanzi Xaba working in the municipality’s human resources department said he was one of those scamming people.

In response to Madlala, the municipality thanked her for sharing the information. However, the municipality said that all their records, including those from the human resources department, do not have a Lubanzi Xaba. “That is why we are alerting the public to be vigilant because there are scammers pretending to be municipal employees. It is possible that the person you (Madlala) are speaking about has another name,” the municipality said. Meanwhile, last year, eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda warned the public about a scammer using his name.

Kaunda told residents that there is a fraudster using his name and sending emails to unsuspecting recipients requesting money. The mayor assured city employees, residents and the business community that he would never send an email or WhatsApp requesting money. Kaunda said: “In the email, the scammer is also using the name of my colleague councillor Thanduxolo Sabelo to lend credence to their unscrupulous activity. The public should treat this as a scam and report the email address [email protected] to law enforcement agencies.”