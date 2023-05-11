Warning: Store guns safely, report firearms belonging to deceased relatives

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal police have reminded the public to surrender firearms belonging to deceased family members or dispose of them legally. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said holders of licensed firearms should store their weapons in accordance with the law and ensure that no other person had access to such firearms.

“The next of kin of deceased persons who owned firearms are also urged to timeously inform the police that the owner has passed on and the police will outline the procedure on how to retain the firearm or dispose of it legally,” Netshiunda said. He said the call follows an incident in which a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed by his 15-year-old brother at Stanger Manor, in KwaDukuza, on Monday evening. Netshiunda said that three boys, aged 11, 14 and 15, were reportedly in the house when the eldest brother found a firearm. According to reports, the gun went off while they were playing with it, fatally wounding the 14-year-old.

“Investigations have already begun into the circumstances that led to the children getting hold of the firearm, which reportedly belonged to a deceased family member. Incidents of this nature could be prevented if the next of kin of deceased persons remove the risk by informing the police about the existence of such firearms,” Netshiunda said. He said that a person who inherited a firearm could donate the firearm by nominating or offering it to a family member or any person, provided that such a person is in compliance with the law and possesses a licence to own such a firearm. He also said that deceased person’s firearms could also be handed over or sold to a registered firearm dealer or an individual or surrendered to the SAPS for destruction. Alternatively, the heirs of the deceased person could apply to the SAPS to have the weapon deactivated.

“Ignorance of the law is never an excuse and anyone who is found to have failed to execute their legal responsibilities will be met with the wrath of the law. Following the incident cited above, a 15-year-old was subsequently arrested and has already appeared in the children’s court,” Netshiunda said. At the time of the incident, an IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson said paramedics responded to a report of a shooting in KwaDukuza and on arrival found that a 14-year-old boy had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. “Allegedly, the two teenage boys were playing with a firearm when it accidentally went off. Fortunately, the second boy sustained no injuries during this horrific incident.”