Warrant of arrest for man alleged to have killed his girlfriend

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal police have issued a warrant of arrest for a man suspected of killing his girlfriend at the end of last year. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that police in Empangeni are asking the community to help locate Thomas Vusi Chavango (Shabangu), suspected of killing his girlfriend Mbali Mbuyazi.

Netshiunda said that Shabangu was the last person seen with Mbuyazi in Matshana Reserve outside the Empangeni town. He said that on November 26, 2022, the suspect allegedly took Mbuyazi, aged 40, from her place of residence and that was the last time she was seen alive by her family. After an intensive search, Mbuyazi’s body was found buried in a farm around Matshana Reserve on December 23, 2022. “The Empangeni Magistrate’s Court issued Shabangu’s warrant of arrest on June 13, 2023, and anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Sikhumbuzo Mabaso at 078 ‪507 2182/082 ‪227 2058 and 035 ‪907 1940 or alternatively contact the toll-free crime stop number ‪08600 10111,” Netshiunda said.

He added that anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App. Meanwhile, when Police Minister Bheki Cele released the quarter 3 crime statistics, which coincide with when Mbuyazi was killed, from October to December. Cele said that 7 555 people were murdered.

He said that police were sharpening their responses to gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) from an operational and legislative point of view. From October to December 2022, 4 992 suspects were arrested for GBVF-related crimes. Cele said that during the same period of reporting, 71 accused were handed down 89 life sentences; 219 accused were sentenced between 1 to 9 years’ imprisonment, culminating in a total of 1 079 years behind bars; 143 accused were sentenced between ten to 19 years’ imprisonment, which is a combined sentence of 2 063 years’ imprisonment; and 67 other accused were collectively sentenced to 20 years and more for GBVF-related crimes.