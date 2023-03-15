Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Warrant of arrest issued for N3 Mariannhill crash truck driver

Vuso Tega, the truck driver involved in a fatal crash on the N3 last year, had a warrant of arrest issued for him in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court after he failed to pitch to court. He is facing two counts of culpable homicide. Picture: Anelisa Kubheka

Published 3h ago

Durban — The driver of a truck that ploughed into six cars and four trucks on the N3, causing the death of Minority Front (MF) leader Shameen Thakur Rajbansi’s son, did not pitch up in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Magistrate Wendalynn Robinson issued a warrant of arrest for Vuso Tega, the truck driver, who is charged with two counts of culpable homicide.

Tega faces alternative counts of reckless and negligent driving. Tega, a Zimbabwean national residing legally in the country, was released on R10 000 bail in November, two days after his first court appearance.

The State alleges that on the N3 in Mariannhill, Tega wrongfully and negligently caused a collision in which two people died.

It alleges that Tega “wrongfully and negligently” caused the deaths of Pradhil Thakur Kooblall and his fiancée, Priyanka Nunkumar.

Both died in the collision.

State prosecutor Nomcebo Xulu said the matter had been on the roll for further investigations. Outside court Nunkumar’s father, Adhrish Nunkumar, said Tega’s no-show to court was upsetting.

“I think the court has erred miserably in granting him bail and it seems that now it’s going to be a protracted affair and we just want justice to prevail as soon as possible.”

He said the family sought closure and had hoped that this would have happened speedily.

“We don’t want the court proceedings to drag on, but from what has happened today I think that the justice system has failed us. We hope that when we return to court with the warrant of arrest out for him, that there is a positive outcome.”

Anesh Maharaj, who represents the Rajbansi family and was in court on watching brief for Shameen Rajbansi, said his role was to keep the family up to speed in terms of court proceedings in the matter.

Daily News

