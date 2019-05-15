Durban - Assault accused gqom musicians Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha have agreed to seek relationship counselling.

Both face assault charges for different cases.

At the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo appeared on assault charges for allegedly assaulting Bongekile ‘Babes Wodumo’ Simelane in an incident which was captured on camera and live-streamed on Instagram.

Simelane was present in court as the complainant and the State Prosecutor Ndoda January revealed to the court that he had engaged with the defence and they had decided to pursue a different route.

January said the two musicians would undergo relationship counselling at the Family and Marriage Society of South Africa (FAMSA), a non-profit organisation.

Mampintsha’s lawyer, Pat Magwaza, told the Daily News that the programme involved the two parties sitting with social workers and resolving the matter amicably.

At the Durban Magistrates Court, Babes Wodumo and her sister-manager, Nondumiso, and musician Thobeka ‘Tipcee’ Ndaba, appeared on assault charges. They allegedly beat Neliswa Zondi, a Durban woman who is known to them, at an Umbilo guest house. The incident took place a day after Babes Wodumo was allegedly assaulted by Mampintsha.

The case was postponed to May 30.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Babes Wodumo dancing after her assault case was postponed at the Durban Magistrates Court. Video: Mcebo Mpungose / Isolezwe

As Babes Wodumo left the court, she started dancing with her friend and fellow musician Tipcee. The dancing continued at the parking lot as they departed.

Magistrate Jackie Jonck reminded the trio that they were out on bail.

A source close to the trio has revealed they were in discussions with the victim to settle the matter out of court.

Zondi would not comment to Independent Media.

Daily News / Isolezwe