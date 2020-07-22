WATCH: Bail denied for seven men accused of kidnapping, murdering KZN teen over booze

Durban - Bail has been denied for seven men who have been accused of kidnapping 16-year-old Andile "Bobo" Mbuthu. The matter was heard at the Verulam Magistrates Court on Wednesday where scores of people arrived to hear the outcome. As proceedings got underway inside court, several community members danced and protested outside calling for the alleged perpetrators not to be given bail. In her decision magistrate Thevaloshini Badal said the defence had not given exceptional circumstances to let the men go. She cited community anger and the lack of safety for the seven accused, one of who, is a minor as some of the reasons for denying bail.

The news of bail decision was welcomed by a group of protesters outside the court.

They sang and chanted as new filtered down that that Mlungisi Thabethe, 26, Andile Nhleko, 27, Mncedisi Mzobe, 27, Siyanda Msweli, 26, Lindani Ndlovu,26, and Malusi Mthembu, 27 were denied bail.

The men stand accused of kidnapping and murdering the 16- year-old in April this year.

Mbuthu had been accused by the men of stealing alcohol from the tavern owned by Thabethe who is also a first cousin of Mbuthu.

A seventh accused who is a minor abandoned his bail application.

The matter has been an emotive matter for the community as numerous appearances of the accused have been characterised by protests.

The tavern where the incident allegedly happened was razed to the ground, allegedly by angry residents of Hambanathi.

The bail application has been happening for the better part of three months and faced numerous postponements due to logistical problems that were brought on by Covid-19 related lockdown regulations.

During all of this time the family of Mbuthu have been patiently waiting for the outcome of the application. Ntobeko Ngidi said he was happy about the decision and that this was the first step in long journey to get justice for his nephew.

Outside court, Mbuthu’s uncle told the Daily News that they were very happy at the outcome of the magistrate’s decision and were certain that justice would prevail.

Daily News