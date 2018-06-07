Durban - A Sydenham resident was left shaken when she found a stranger, who claimed to be a municipal worker, looking through the cupboards in her home.

In the past, residents have fallen victim to people pretending to be municipal workers.

Kate-Lynn Govender, 19, was alone at home on Tuesday when she found the man in her house. She said she had locked the front door, but only closed the back door.

She was in the bathroom getting ready to take a shower when she heard a noise. “When I walked out of the bathroom, I saw a man walking out of the lounge and into the kitchen where he started looking through the cupboards.”

When Govender questioned him, he apparently ignored her but then said he was looking for the meter. That was when she started recording him.

“When I asked him for identification, he brushed me off,” she said. “All he had was that little electronic device they use to capture the meter reading.”





She said meter readers had visited the property before and knew where the meters were.

“I can’t even explain how shaken I am,” she said.

Mandla Nsele, eThekwini Municipality’s acting head of communications, said the municipality was aware of people pretending to be municipal workers.

“They enter people’s homes claiming they want to advise them on energy saving, meter installations and/or readings and to perform other alleged council-related work,” he said.

Nsele urged residents to be vigilant. “Any representative of the municipality will have a tag with a photograph and an ID or employee number with the municipal logo, which they are required to display,” he said.

Residents could also call the municipality to confirm the person’s employment on its 24-hour toll-free number 0803111111. If they suspected criminal activity, he advised them to call the police at 10111.

Nsele declined to provide an example of the municipal identification tags, saying it could easily be replicated by fraudsters.

Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane, a police spokesperson, said they had not received complaints involving criminals posing as municipal or Eskom workers recently.

“We appeal to the public to take extra precautions when they are approached by these bogus workers at their homes. Verify their identity.

“If you suspect anything, please call the police immediately,” Zwane advised.

Daily News