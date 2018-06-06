Durban - A Toyota Tazz was petrol bombed and two of the occupants were attacked on the corner of Himalaya Drive and Todd Street in Verulam on Tuesday.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said when they arrived on the scene the owner of the vehicle could not be located.

He said while firemen were in the process of extinguishing the blaze the RUSA call centre received a called from a resident of Olivine Road in Everest Heights reporting an injured man on their property.

"Reaction Officers proceeded to the residence and upon arrival located the owner of the Toyota Tazz bleeding from a cut to his head. He explained that he is a member of a taxi association. He and a friend were seated in his vehicle monitoring passing taxis when they heard the back glass on the vehicle break," Balram said.

The two men got off the vehicle but in their haste to escape the fire their attackers caught them and began assaulting them.

" The victim claimed that both suspects were using balaclavas. The victims managed to break free and flee in opposite directions while one suspect fired a volley of shots at them. Only one of the victims has been located after he ran to a nearby home for assistance,"Balram said.





The Toyota Tazz was completely destroyed in the fire and was suspected of being petrol bombed.

The motive for the attack is believed to be related to taxi violence, however, this is yet to be confirmed.

