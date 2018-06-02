Durban - A dramatic shooting between a Durban metro policeman and a man carrying a firearm was captured by bystanders in Overport.





The incident occurred on the busy Moses Kotane (Sparks Road) Road on Saturday.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, a KwaZulu Natal police spokesperson, said on Saturday just after 10 pm, a metro police officer, was travelling in a taxi when an argument ensued between two passengers

.

"The police officer intervened and tried to calm both parties. The taxi was brought to a halt by the driver and the fighting occupants alighted. The suspect drew a firearm and pointed towards an unknown man. The police officer placed himself on duty and ordered the suspect to lower his firearm," Gwala said.





"The suspect cocked the firearm and it jammed whilst pointing towards the officer. The police officer drew his state-issued firearm and fired shots wounding the suspect on the chest, shoulder and abdomen," Gwala added.





A 9mm pistol was recovered from the suspect. Gwala said the recovered firearm was stolen in Eshowe during an armed robbery in July.

" No other injuries reported. The suspect was taken to hospital where he later died. The matter was reported to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate," Gwala said.





Charges of attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition and inquest docket are being investigated by Sydenham SAPS.



