WATCH: Couple goes viral after husband showers wife with bank notes during her graduation at UKZN

Durban — A husband and wife have gone viral on social media after the former showered his wife with a wad of R100 notes during her graduation ceremony. Dr Sibongiseni Malinga and his wife, Zamela Malinga, broke the internet after a viral video of Sibongiseni celebrating Zamela’s second graduation with wads of cash set social media into a frenzy.

The video, captured on Tuesday, has since garnered 1.2 million views after it was posted on UKZN’s social media pages. Sibongiseni said it was important for him to show his appreciation to his wife through this grand gesture of affection. However, he was unwilling to disclose how much the cash amounted to, he expressed his appreciation for how Zamela was able to break societal norms.

“My wife is not only a lawyer, but a conveyancer and notary public, and I have always stood behind her in helping her achieve her dreams,” Sibongiseni said. As a couple that does not conform to gender roles, Sibongiseni added how his actions were to thank Zamela for “being the extraordinary woman that she is, as a mother and valued team member of our marriage.” Zamela who was just as surprised as the public by her husband’s actions admits that even though Sibongiseni is a romantic, nothing could have prepared her for this over-the-top gesture.

“This has been an exciting experience and the media coverage we have received has been overwhelming!” Zamela said. The Malingas who have been married for two years, met during Zamela’s final undergraduate year when she was tutoring her husband’s younger brother who is now also a lawyer. Known as Dr Nokusho which translates to “Dr Luxury”, the medical doctor is currently practising at King Edward VIII Hospital, while Zamela owns her own legal practice, Malinga Attorneys.

The young couple who graduated back-to-back is no strangers to UKZN's graduation stage having obtained numerous qualifications between the two of them, including for Sibongiseni (who's also an HIV specialist), an MBChB degree (2014), and most recently a Postgraduate Diploma in Occupational Health which was conferred on Monday, 8 May. Zamela has an LLB (2019), and now a Postgraduate Diploma in Industrial Relations, awarded on Tuesday, May 9.