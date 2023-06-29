WATCH: Durban metro police conduct physical test for 200 new officers

Durban — After a gruelling short-listing process from more than 100 000 applications the eThekwini metro police’s recruitment of 200 new officers has moved to a physical test. On Monday, a group of hopefuls who had made it to the first round were taken through their paces during the physical test which included running and push-ups near Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium in Durban.

Metro police acting head Sibonelo Mchunu said he would not reveal any details until the entire recruitment process was complete. It is understood the physical test process will be wrapped up by the end of this week and then psychometric tests will follow. Mchunu urged the public to give them space and time to conduct the recruitment process.

The Daily News had previously reported that during the sifting process it was found that more than 1 000 South African police officers also applied. Mchunu had said he believed SAPS members were attracted by better working conditions in the metro force. He said besides good working conditions, perks in the metro police were far better than in the SAPS, adding that the entry salary level in the City force was R16 000, and with other benefits it shot up to R24 000 before deductions while the SAPS entry-level pay was around R10 000. A SAPS warrant officer is believed to be earning around R20 000 while a constable’s salary was between R10 000 and R16 000.