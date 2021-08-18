WATCH: Durban’s special vibe captured in popular music video

DURBAN - At age 8, he started playing drums on a bar stool with two spoons. When he turned 12, his father bought him his first guitar, and at 16 his mom bought him a midi controller for producing music. Fast-forward to 2021, and Isipingo resident Kyle Desai, 23, is now the star of his own music video, one that has captured the hearts of many in Durban. The single, titled Durban, was released two months ago.

The music video captures Durban at its sunny best, and in two days of being released hit 90 000 views. “The track is playlisted on local radio stations across Durban, and I’ve been interviewed live there as well. Radio heavyweights such as East Coast Radio with Gordon Graham, LotusFM with Jailoshini Naidoo and DYR (Durban Youth Radio) with MKay. “The song audio was released on all digital and social media platforms on April 16. My inspiration was drawn from the memories of my childhood growing up in Durban. It’s a song story that will transport you on a journey reminiscent of my childhood experiences, and is also a representation of the city’s diverse culture and it’s dynamic people,”- said Desai, professionally known as “KD”.

The singer, rapper, producer and songwriter said he was convinced that he entered into the world as a newborn crying in falsetto. He described his single as an anthem of unity, love and pride for the city. “I’ve always dreamt of shooting the perfect music video, that won’t only showcase me, but also Durban and its beauty. A video that will remind us of the better times, when families came together to admire the city, a time of unity and love not only for each other, but a shared love for Durban. He added that he hoped his video would continue to educate, inspire and motivate.