WATCH: eThekwini Municipality denies stealing aid meant for rescue crews

Durban – The eThekwini Municipality has denied allegations that it stole goods donated in the Durban North area after a video went viral on social media on Monday. In the video, a woman is heard saying that the municipality was stealing the aid that has been distributed by the residents of Durban North for the rescue crews.

The video contains a South African Police Service truck, a municipal truck and a bakkie. The woman said: “They came and loaded truck loads in here and are busy stealing the aid.” “This will go to every single journalist. You will be famous.”

“They even got the police, when our guys tried to fight, to stop it from going,” she said about the police truck. The woman had parked her car in front of the three-vehicle convoy so it did not leave with the aid. In numerous Facebook posts, it was said that the goods were returned.

The woman was also praised for her bravery. The Daily News has reached out to the woman but she has not responded to requests for an interview. The municipality has said in a statement that it is aware of a video where a woman claims that a municipal employee has stolen donated goods.

“The driver was not stealing. She is one of our employees in the Community Participation Unit and is assigned to deliver donations to one of the townships,” the municipality said. “We can also confirm reports that some residents are insisting that their donated goods be delivered to areas of their choice and typically the areas they dictate are not the most impacted.” “It is unfortunate that the employee in question has had her reputation tarnished in this manner,” the statement continued.

The municipality also called upon the public not to create and spread fake news. The video went viral barely a day after KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that all the resources allocated for flood relief and the recovery and rebuilding process will be utilised in line with fiscal rectitude, accountability, transparency and openness. “We want to emphasise the fact that, having leant the lessons of Covid-19, no amount of corruption, maladministration and fraud will be tolerated or associated with this province. We want to assure our communities that all the funds will be used prudently and that no one will be allowed to feast on the suffering of our people in order to line their pockets,” Zikalala said.