WATCH: Family narrowly escapes home inferno after electricity surge blows meter box

Durban – A Verulam family has been left homeless after their house caught alight when a meter box exploded due to the strong electric current flowing through it after a power outage. The family members survived the fire, but the house was destroyed. Owner Ntokozo Zungu said everything they owned was destroyed in the blaze. “We had load shedding earlier on Thursday afternoon and at around 6pm electricity was restored. However, we received more than we needed as a family because at that moment when the lights came on our (electric meter) box exploded and the house caught fire at once. The shock about all that was happening did not help us because we couldn't save our valuables,” Zungu said. He said the house was not insured and their councillor, Geoff Pullan had visited them and donated blankets and food parcels.

“We have no home and in the meantime I can’t even build a one room just for shelter because the place is now a mess. It needs a thorough clean-up before one can start thinking of the next step to take. I still wish to hear how far the City is prepared to assist us. We are still waiting for them (City). On Friday they said they would come on Monday to flatten the walls as they were now a hazard,” he said.

Pullan said the area was “infested” with illegal electricity connections because of the nearby informal settlements.

“These walls will have to be demolished because they are not safe after the fire. If the City could provide formal electricity for all these people such cases like this one could be avoided. I’m told the occupants are now waiting for disaster management to flatten the walls and see if there will be any form of relief they will receive from the City,” Pullan said.

