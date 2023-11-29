WATCH: Friends and family of slain cop sing ahead of bail application for his alleged killers

Durban – The family of slain Durban metro cop Captain Zwelakhe Thomas Ntombela, friends and community members gathered outside the uMlazi Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning, singing ahead of the bail application of widow Faith Nongcebo Ntombela and her two co-accused. Captain Ntombela was gunned down by Mandlenkosi Mzo Ntombela, who was allegedly sent by Faith to kill her husband in May. Mzo was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment in August by the Durban High Court and he revealed information on who sent him to kill Captain Ntombela.

The family and community members were singing a song that went: “Who told you that a man must be killed?” They were further adamant that Faith should not get bail. They were carrying posters reading: “No Bail for Faith, we are not safe as a community, a killer with no conscience she must rot in jail. What did Ntombela do for you to kill him?” Some were wearing T-shirts with a picture of Captain Ntombela.