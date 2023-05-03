WATCH: Green mamba torments staff at a medical facility in Durban

Durban — A green mamba reportedly tormented staff at a medical facility in Durban for weeks before it was safely removed by a snake handler. Jason Arnold, the “Snake Man”, said a green mamba had tormented staff at a medical facility on Clark Road, Berea, for a few weeks before he removed it.

Arnold recently removed a black mamba in neighbouring Musgrave. He said these snakes should not be in the area at all. On seeing the snake, Arnold said: “You’re in a very funny area, you do not belong here”. “He’s watching me,” Arnold said as the snake kept an eye on him.

Arnold had to move to a property below the medical facility in order to remove the snake. From there, he had to jump up on the wall to get to the snake in the tree. Within seconds, Arnold had the snake drop from the tree and onto the fence and grabbed it with one hand, securing its head while using his other hand to push smaller branches away from the snake. After securing the snake, he dropped his grab stick to the ground and tried to untangle the snake’s tail from the fencing, secured it in his left hand, then he managed to jump off the fence with the snake.

“It’s quite big for a green (mamba),” said Arnold, “A good 1.6m to 1.7m. “This snake has apparently been tormenting these people at the hospital next door and finally they were able to spot it once again. “A colleague of mine, also a snake handler, came out to try to get it, but it was up in some massive trees that were interlinking, and I think he did see it, but once he climbed up into the tree he lost sight of it. Now it just showed up again here.

Arnold bagged the snake on the neighbouring property before making his way back. He said he had to get over the wall without a loose green mamba in his hands.