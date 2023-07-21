WATCH: Group of youths hang out, ride on top of a moving bus in Durban

Durban — Welcome to KwaMashu – that was the caption on a video of a group of youngsters bus surfing in KwaMashu. The incident happened in KwaMashu F-section.

On Sunday afternoon, a Facebook user shared a 13-second clip of about 10 youngsters, surfing and hanging onto a moving bus from the outside. Taking a closer look, one youngster is seen coming out of a window and joining those on top of the bus. Some of these youngsters move around and jump on top of the bus while the bus moves.

More youngsters were seen hanging out the windows from the same bus. In the video, the bus can be seen moving from the left and up a slightly steep road. In the background, a woman’s voice can be heard repeatedly saying haibo, an expression of shock, surprise or wow.

There’s also whistling that can be heard. Meanwhile, the rest of the community stood around, watching. It is believed that the youngsters were on their way back from a funeral.

Youngsters that were on the bus were said to be from other KwaMashu sections such as M, H, B, C, G and L. Commenting on the incident, a Facebook user said the youngsters behaved in that manner from KwaMashu until they reached Phoenix. Meanwhile, it was not the first time youngsters were recorded acting recklessly on a bus.

Last September, the Daily News reported that two youths caught a ride by hanging onto the back of an eThekwini municipal bus in Inanda. In a 28-second clip, two youths are seen hanging onto the back of an eThekwini municipal bus. The youths hold on while the bus travels up and downhill, as well as over a speed hump until they get off when the bus comes to a halt at a bus stop.

Before the youths jump off, the motorist who took the video can be heard saying: “Izingane zenu ke lezi”, loosely translated as “these are your children”. The video was posted to Facebook. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.