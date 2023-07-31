WATCH: Housebreaking suspects apprehended after high-speed chase

Durban — Two housebreaking suspects were arrested after a high-speed chase on Sunday night. Marshall Security’s managing director Tyron Powell said that quick action by its armed response officers led to the apprehension of suspects and the recovery of stolen goods.

Quick action by Marshall Security’s armed response officers led to the apprehension of suspects and the recovery of stolen goods. Picture: Marshall Security Powell said that at approximately 5.20pm the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre received reports of suspects breaking into a premises that was under construction on Gail Road in the Sheffield Beach area. He said that multiple armed response officers were immediately dispatched, arrived on the scene within minutes and managed to obtain the suspects’ descriptions and that of their getaway vehicle. Quick action by Marshall Security’s armed response officers led to the apprehension of suspects and the recovery of stolen goods. Picture: Marshall Security “Details of the suspects and their vehicle were immediately relayed to their responding armed response officers and members of their Special Operations Team, with instructions to be on the lookout.

“A short while later, our team members spotted the suspects’ vehicle on Colwyn Drive. As soon as the suspects spotted our team members following them, they started to flee in an attempt to evade arrest, and a high-speed chase ensued,” Powell said. “After a lengthy high-speed chase, the suspects’ vehicle came to a halt on an unnamed road off the Watson Highway in the oThongathi area, where two suspects were immediately apprehended. “Numerous power tools, cement bags, and other valuable items were recovered,” Powell said.

He said that King Shaka International Airport SAPS were contacted and arrived at the scene a short while later. Both suspects, the suspects’ vehicle, and the stolen items were transported to King Shaka International Airport SAPS where the suspects were charged with being in possession of suspected stolen items. He added that the homeowner of the premises that was broken into was informed accordingly and ha opened a case at Umhlali SAPS. “Well done to our team members yet again on a successful arrest,” Powell said.