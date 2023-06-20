WATCH: Kamogelo Moncho wins SA’s first gold medal at Special Olympics World Games

Durban — Things are looking up for the South African team at the Special Olympics World Games happening in Berlin, Germany, after Kamogelo Moncho won Gold in the men's 5 000 metre final. The 28-year-old South African Special Olympics athlete flew the country’s flag very high in the final that took place at Olympia Stadium on Monday.

Moncho, from Potchefstroom, is no stranger to gold medals as he won double gold at the 2019 Special Olympics World Games that were held in the United Arab Emirates. ‘’I feel so happy and proud because the 5 000 metre event is one of the events that I like. I am so happy, and the weather is good as well. There is no wind, it is not hot, and I managed to set up my pace. I was not concentrating on anyone, I was just concentrating on myself, and that is why I managed to win the gold, and I was aiming to defend my gold that I won in 2019 in Dubai, and I managed to do that. So I am so happy, and I believe my family, wherever they are, they are proud of me, and they are celebrating with me,’’ said Moncho.

Moncho is one of the fortunate handful of athletes who are able to compete in this year's Special Olympic World Games with sponsorship from African Bank. Special Olympics South Africa athletes are in Germany for the Special Olympics World Summer Games from June 17 to 25. South Africa’s Special Olympics Athletic coach, Mongkgotsetsi Maleka, said: “The last hundred stretches, he just blew. I am very happy for him. Yesterday, he was a bit concerned, so I told him, look at your time. There is no difference between the guy who is 10 seconds ahead of you.’’

The games are the world's largest inclusive sports event, where thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities compete together in 26 sports. It is the only organisation in the world that is recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and is allowed to use the word ‘’Olympics’’. Kennedy Bhungane, who is the chief executive of African Bank, said he is very thrilled that the very first Gold obtained by South Africa came from Kamogelo Moncho.