WATCH: Kloof and Highway SPCA rescues dog trapped in a drain for a week

Durban — Two Kloof and Highway SPCA field officers recently rescued a dog that was stuck in a drain for a week in the New Germany area. In a Facebook reel on Wednesday, the SPCA said that field officers Doctor Mthombeni and Eric Simamane responded to reports of a crying dog stuck in a drain in the New Germany area. The dog had been trapped for a week.

The SPCA said that once the drain the dog was heard crying from was located, the field officers established that the closest point to safely retrieve the dog was a connecting drain on the opposite side of the road which ran under the road and would be accessible by the field officers. “Field officer Mthombeni, who is well-known for fearlessly climbing up ladders, under houses and down drains, wasted no time getting into the dark and dirty drain calling for the dog with a bowl of food in one hand and a torch in the other as field officer Simamane, calm and composed, waited at the exit to help lift the dog out of what was almost a 2-metre drop to the ground,” the SPCA explained. “Thankfully, the scared dog used the drain to cross under the road as planned and come towards our team. Once in sight, she hesitantly crept forward towards the food and field officer Mthombeni was able to pick her up and pass her to field officer Simamane who was waiting to load her into the back of the vehicle and take her straight to our SPCA clinic.”

The SPCA said that once the dog had been assessed and had another bowl of food, she lay on the soft, thick blankets and went to sleep soundly. “The staff could hear her snoring and learned to enjoy the tummy tickles and the love that we suspect she has never had before but is so grateful for,” the SPCA said.

The Kloof and Highway SPCA appealed to the public to please help it help more animals and reach more people by donating.

