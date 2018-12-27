To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durban - The landless people’s movement Abahlali baseMjondolo is taking on the eThekwini Municipality in the Durban High Court to prevent any further evictions by the Anti Land Invasion Unit and to have destroyed shacks rebuilt. This was after 46 shacks were demolished and three torched, allegedly by the unit, during evictions at the Khenana Informal Settlement in Cato Crest last week Thursday.

In November a number of people were injured when the unit dispersed residents from the settlement using rubber bullets and tear gas.

Among those injured were Mthobeli Sinaba, Bhekokuhle Shezi and Lando Tshazi.

The movement has claimed that these evictions undertaken by the unit as well as Metro police were done without a court order as required by the law.

The movement’s Thapelo Mohapi said shacks had been demolished by the Anti Land Invasion Unit and Metro police 12 times at Khenana this year.

“When they come to demolish shacks, people get angry and they blockade the roads as a sign of their anger and frustration. Then when they (Anti Land Invasion Unit) disperse the crowds, they use ammunition,” he said.

Mohapi said Tshazi was hit on the leg during the November 8 eviction, which the movement has labelled “illegal”.

He said Tshazi was still recovering at home after being discharged from hospital.

“We decided to take the matter to court because they have no right to evict without a court order.

"We are not hooligans; we want due process followed and this is why we have approached the court,” said Mohapi.

Zamantungwa Khumalo, of the Seria Law Clinic which is representing Abahlali baseMjondolo, said their urgent application was for an interdict against the city stopping further evictions in the Khenana area.

“If the city wishes to continue with these evictions, it needs to go through the proper legal process,” said Khumalo.

She said the second part of the application pertained to costs and the municipality rebuilding those shacks it had demolished in the Khenana area during evictions without a court order.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city would not comment on the matter until it was aired in court.

“I think we would be in a position to comment once legal processes in this regard have unfolded in court,” he said.

Daily News