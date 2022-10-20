WATCH: Mother of MUT student stabbed and killed by boyfriend breaks down in court

Durban — The mother of slain Mangosuthu University of Technology student Xolile Mbatha, who was stabbed multiple times at one of the institution’s outsourced residences, launched into a verbal tirade at the accused in the Durban High Court on Thursday. Bongani Sanele Mlambo, who has been charged with Mbatha’s murder, made a brief appearance in court and was returning to the holding cells when the mother screamed: “You took my child away! You might as well have killed me! What am I to do now? It's better that you kill me! Kill me as well!”

The mother, who did not want to speak to the media, screamed as Mlambo was led down to the cells, and had to be held by relatives as she was overtaken by raw emotion. The mother of slain MUT student Xolile Mbatha who was stabbed multiple times at the institution's outsourced residence broke down in the Durban High Court gallery as Bongani Sanele Mlambo charged with Mbatha's murder walked back down into the grids # xolilembatha @DailyNewsSA pic.twitter.com/yjDkHYRCV5 — Anelisa Kubheka (@AnelisaKubheka) October 20, 2022 Mlambo is alleged to have stabbed Mbatha, his girlfriend and a final-year MUT electrical engineering student, in July while they were in a bathroom in Ark Royal residence in Mahatma Gandhi Road in Durban. Mlambo appeared before Judge Sharmaine Balton, in whose courtroom plea proceedings were expected to take place. Balton ordered that the matter be adjourned because Mlambo had not had sight of the post-mortem report.

Mangosuthu University of Technology students filled the courtroom at the Durban High Court on Wednesday, where Bongani Sanele Mlambo’s plea proceedings were expected to begin. Mlambo is charged with the murder of his girlfriend at the time, MUT student Xolile Mbatha. Picture: Anelisa Kubheka Mlambo pleaded guilty in his previous court appearance. In court, state prosecutor Advocate SN Mbokazi told Balton he had spoken to the doctor responsible for the post-mortem and he had indicated it was not yet complete as “there was tons of typing to be done”. The matter was adjourned to Tuesday, 25 October, in the hope that the post-mortem report will be ready by then.

