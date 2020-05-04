WATCH: Officers caught on camera stealing money from KZN business

Durban - The DA has called on the provincial police commissioner to take action against the three uniformed police officers who were caught on camera stealing cash from a business in Vryheid.

Party spokesperson on Community Safety and Liaison Sharon Hoosen wrote to General Khombinkosi Jula asking for his urgent intervention in taking action against the officers.



The incident is believed to have taken place in April, but social media reports stated that it happened in Soweto.

“The incident is believed to have taken place on 14 April. While it was originally identified as having taken place in Soweto, the DA can today ((MON)) confirm that it took place in Vryheid. A case was subsequently opened at the Vryheid Police Station. (CAS _ 605/04/2020),” Hoosen said.



She said despite the damning evidence against them, the officers were still at work with no internal disciplinary hearings or arrests having taken place to date.

“It is for this reason that we have written to General Jula. It is vital that he acts promptly to ensure that the necessary disciplinary hearings are fast-tracked. This action must include the immediate suspension of the three officers pending the outcome of a full investigation,” she said.

In the video, the officers are seen closing the door before rummaging through a package on the table or desk.

One is seen taking a bundle of cash notes and stuffing them into his boots, while another is seen stuffing the cash into his trousers.

CCTV footage shows the officers pocketing some of the money





“The DA is aware that the store owner is afraid to come forward for fear of intimidation and General Jula needs to act swiftly to ensure the protection of this individual during the court process. Finally, he also needs to make a public statement on the issue, outlining the steps that SAPS will take against the three officers concerned. It is precisely due to shocking and brazen incidents such as this that communities lose faith in the police,” Hoosen said.

The police have not responded to emailed questions by the time of publishing.