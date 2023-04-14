WATCH: Orphan rhino calf making important steps in her rehabilitation

Durban — Care for Wild Sanctuary is helping its newest orphan, a rhino calf believed to be a year-old, in her rehabilitation. The orphan made it to Care for Wild over two weeks ago after veterinarian Dr Peter Buss from the Kruger National Park acted swiftly in rescuing the calf.

On Thursday morning, Care for Wild said that the orphan is taking important steps in her rehabilitation and gradually reaching important milestones. “After being introduced to Jock, Mavic and Aquazi, this new little arrival gained confidence and started to relax. With the support of her new friends, she is learning to trust the caregivers and has started to take Lucerne,” Care for Wild said. “These are important steps in moving her towards a personalised supplementary feeding programme that will support her growth and development,” it said.

Last week, Care for Wild shared heart-warming news on the new calf. The organisation said that the young female faced the difficult challenge that all orphans face, adjusting to life without her mum, but calves of this age can be particularly challenging to stabilise and often struggle to adapt, which is where other rhino calves play a vitally important role. “Jock, Mavic, and Aquazi provided instant comfort and support, showing the new arrival where to eat, drink, and sleep.

“Petronel and the caregivers have been working tirelessly to earn the calf’s trust, and Jock has played a crucial role in helping to calm and soothe the newcomer … Petronel and the caregivers are busy desensitising the new calf to human touch and building a bond of trust. This will be of vital importance during her rehabilitation journey,” Care for Wild said. Two weeks ago, Care for Wild said that the calf was introduced to Jock, Mavic and Aquazi earlier in the week. “The positive effect of mixing a new arrival with other orphans is intangible. They are able to offer her comfort and support as well as help develop her confidence and trust in the caregivers. Forming emotional bonds with other rhino calves is an important part of the rehabilitation process and forms a strong base for successful rewilding,” it said.

Care for Wild said that Jock, Mavic and Aquazi were gentle and welcoming to the new arrival, almost as though they can all remember their first few weeks learning to navigate life without their mums. Care for Wild had said that the calf was found next to her dead mum. “We would like to thank veterinarian Dr Peter Buss from the Kruger National Park for acting so swiftly in rescuing this calf,” it said.