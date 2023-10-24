WATCH: People in awe as two hippos stroll past during England v South Africa semi-final

Durban — Two hippos took a stroll in Meer En See, Richards Bay, while residents watched the Rugby World Cup semi-final match between England and South Africa on Saturday night. uMhlathuze Municipality spokesperson Bongani Gina captured the hippos on his cellphone and shared the video on his Facebook page, tagging the uMhlathuze Municipality in the post. A few minutes later, the municipality shared his post.

In it, Gina said: “Richards Bay is so beautiful. While we are watching the Springboks match, 2 hippos pass by ... uMhlathuze Municipality.” In the background people can be heard shouting out “Hello!”, ”Go Bokke”, “Oh my word that is so awesome”, “Wow, that is so nice” and “Nice!”.

Reacting to the video, this is what Facebook users said: Btyful Amanda Fakude said: “Wow, Celebrating the Boks too. Hippo suddenly became a Bok.” Lyett Burger said: “Just heading out for a pint to celebrate.”

Bongani Siphelele Mkhumane said: “They wanted to watch rugby too, should’ve opened the gate.” Zianca Govender said: “Our resident mascots.” In recent days, there have been reports about two hippos that were spotted on the streets of Richards Bay.

Two weeks ago IOL reported that it seems the hippos like hanging out between Steel Bridge and the traffic lights at the Arboretum. The most recent video was posted on the “Zululand Observer’s” Facebook page. The hippos can be seen chilling on someone’s lawn. The caption reads: “Friendly neighbours! Both hippos were spotted a short while ago at Msimbithi Street in Arboretum en route to Mzingazi Lake. Residents are advised to exercise caution in the vicinity.”