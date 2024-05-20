WATCH: Probe into Chatsworth factory fire

Durban — An investigation will be conducted regarding a fire that ravaged a factory in Chatsworth at the weekend. According to a Facebook post on the Chatsworth Crime Watch group, a building was on fire in the Silverglen area.

The post said that Silverglen Drive towards Havenside and from Havenside was closed indefinitely as firefighters battled a massive business fire near the garage on Silverglen Drive. The fire was raging just before midnight on Friday. On Saturday, the eThekwini Municipality said the City’s fire and emergency crews responded to a fire that broke out at a factory in Chatsworth in the early hours of the morning. The factory manufactures different types of lubrication oils from crude oil to engine coolant.

The municipality said a call was received by the City’s emergency control about a factory on fire in Silverglen Drive in Chatsworth at around 11.30pm on Friday. All emergency services were quickly dispatched to the scene. “Upon arrival, the factory was ablaze. Due to the high magnitude of the fire, additional fire resources were deployed,” the municipality said. “Firefighters worked hard to extinguish the fire, which took more than two hours to get under control.”

The municipality said a full sweep and thorough search was done to ensure no one was trapped inside the building. “There were no fatalities reported,” the municipality said. “An investigation to establish the cause of the fire will be conducted.”