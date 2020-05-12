WATCH: Probe into police escort for Teddy Mafia after his release on bail

Durban - KZN police have launched an investigation after a police vehicle was filmed accompanying Yaganathan Pillay, aka Teddy Mafia, to his Shallcross home following his release from jail on Monday. Pillay, 62, was arrested on April 30 in a multi-disciplinary police operation at his Taurus Road residence after police found unlicensed firearms. In addition to the firearms, police seized R700 000 cash as well as gold and silver coins estimated to be valued at R250 000. Pillay was released on R5 000 bail in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court after a three-day bail hearing and ordered to appear at the local police station twice a week. He faces charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Shortly after his release on Monday, a video of his "homecoming" surfaced on social media.

A four-car convoy, including a state police vehicle, are seen in the cellphone video.

People can be heard screaming “here he is” and whistling as a Nissan bakkie makes its way to Pillay’s home. Several people can be heard clapping.

Pillay, wearing a pair of sandals, a brown pants and a jacket, gets out of he vehicle and removes his face mask before embracing a woman.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the Chatsworth police station commander confirmed the video had been brought to his attention.

“They have identified the culprit. They are investigating the matter to ensure that he is brought to book. We will not tolerate such corrupt individuals within the SAPS.

"What we saw was quite disgusting. We will ensure the member is dealt with severely,” Naicker said.

In the past few months seven people, including a bystander, have lost their lives in retaliation shootings in Shallcross since December.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula said the arrest of Pillay was a breakthrough with regards to ongoing investigations into murders in Chatsworth linked to rivalry between gangs and a drug turf war.

