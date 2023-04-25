WATCH: Pup hung in a tree with a rope around its neck shows fighting spirit

Durban — A pup that was found hanging in a tree with a rope around its neck has shown fighting spirit. That was according to the Kloof and Highway SPCA.

“What happened to this little soul is incomprehensible, yet we are gifted with witnessing the incredible and indomitable spirit of this little dog,” the SPCA said. “Field officer King Ndimande was alerted to a pup that had been hung in a tree with a rope around his neck. Not only did he free the lifeless body, but he massaged and pumped the little chest until he started breathing again.” The SPCA asked what had this innocent soul had done to deserve such barbaric treatment.

“He screamed when touched, so petrified to even look at another human he cowers into the corner,” the SPCA said about the pup. They said that within a day, they were lucky enough to see, out of the tragedy, why animals are, in so many ways, our teachers. “A slight wag of the tail creeps in, and the yelps when touched are fewer and quieter. He looks us in the eye and we see he is already forgiving and willing to give us a second chance,” the SPCA said.

“He has a long way to go but we will be with him every step of the way and the lessons we are taught will make us better people. We look forward to this journey.” The SPCA also thanked everyone who allows them to be part of such a precious life through their support for the Kloof and Highway SPCA. Meanwhile, earlier this month, the same SPCA reported that an injured puppy that was abandoned in a trolley at The Pavilion shopping centre was recently adopted.

The SPCA said that on February 22, it received a call about a puppy that had been found abandoned in a trolley at shopping mall. It said that when field officer Eric Simamane from the Inspectorate department arrived, he was both saddened and angered by what he saw. It said that the little face that greeted Simamane had disfigured ears and on closer inspection, a disfigured tail. Judging by her injuries it was clear this had been inflicted by a person wishing to harm the little soul. The SPCA said that when Simamane returned to the SPCA, he took the puppy to the clinic where staff assessed the puppy’s condition and treated her for her immediate needs.

"She was severely dehydrated, hungry and in pain. She was placed on a drip and given the necessary painkillers. Once stabilised the decision was made that she would be placed under anaesthetic in order for the vet to surgically repair her mutilation. The cause of her disfigurement was tightly wound elastic bands that had cut off her ears and tail," the SPCA said. It said that Faith, the puppy, underwent a complete transformation, from a timid and frightened little animal, she became a brave, energetic, loving and affectionate soul who despite her horrific past had overcome her insecurities.