WATCH: Rehab begins for orphaned white rhino calf flown to sanctuary after call from vet team in Kruger National Park

Durban — Rehabilitation has begun for an orphaned white rhino calf flown to Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary after contact was made by the veterinary team in the Kruger National Park (KNP) to help. On Wednesday this week, Care for Wild said it was contacted in the early hours of the morning by the veterinary team in the KNP to assist with the urgent rescue of an 18-month-old orphan white rhino calf.

Circumstances on the ground required urgent rescue and relocation, Care for Wild said. “As the calf was too big to fit inside the helicopter and a ground retrieval would have taken several hours, the decision was made to tranquillise the calf and fly her directly to Care for Wild using specialised suspension ropes. With an experienced pilot and a highly trained and professional veterinary team, this method of transportation is fast and very safe,” Care for Wild explained. Care for Wild founder and chief executive Petronel Nieuwoud maintained communications via a ground-to-air radio throughout the journey and the Care for Wild team was waiting at the helipad as they flew in.

“After arriving at the helipad, our newest rescued orphan was immediately driven to our Juvenile Intensive Care Unit (ICU), purpose-built to accommodate the needs of slightly older and larger orphans. Once stabilised, an initial triage process began, including taking temperature, blood glucose, and blood samples. She was given intravenous fluids and rectal fluids containing fresh faecal matter from a healthy rhino,” Care for Wild said. The sanctuary explained that the treatment’s purpose is to introduce beneficial gut bacteria from the donor rhino to the orphaned calf, thereby supporting the development of a healthy microbiome and enhancing overall gut health, which is especially important during times of stress. Nieuwoud and the team also performed therapeutic limb massages to enhance blood circulation and help remove lactic acid, which builds up in the muscles following exertion and running.

“Our newest orphan is stable and resting,” Care for Wild said. “We are so grateful to our team who are working around the clock with so much compassion and dedication to make sure this little one is ok.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Care For Wild Rhino Sanctuary (@careforwild) Additionally, Care for Wild said a special rhino named Dianna will likely play an important role in the rehabilitation of the rescued orphan. Dianna, who is also an orphan, is now about six. From a young age, she has shown a strong motherly instinct and remarkable compassion and empathy towards other orphans. “When we receive new orphans around 16-24 months old, they often struggle to adapt to life without their mothers, sometimes refusing to eat and falling into serious depression,” Care for Wild explained.

“Dianna has been a miracle worker for many of these young rhinos, providing them with comfort, guidance, and emotional support that only another rhino can offer. She gives them confidence and love.” Once stable enough, Care for Wild introduced the rescued orphan to Dianna. Once again, Dianna left them speechless with her sensitivity and compassion. Explaining what could be seen in the meet, Care for Wild said: “In this heartwarming scene, our new orphan walks towards Dianna, calling out softly. Even though the calf appears uncertain, Dianna’s gentle and calm demeanour helps reassure her. Dianna slowly approaches the calf and allows her to smell her. She then demonstrates to Bavati how to greet the new orphan with calmness and reassurance. Within a few minutes, the new calf is following Dianna, rubbing her body against her face, and within a few hours, she had joined Dianna and Bavati in the night pen.”