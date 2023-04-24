WATCH: Rescued 23.95kg python introduced to new home at Babanango Game Reserve on World Earth Day

Durban — A southern African python that was rescued in Durban recently found a new home at a game reserve in KwaZulu-Natal on World Earth Day. On Saturday morning, the Babanango Game Reserve said it was World Earth Day and what better way to celebrate than to introduce a new member to the Babanango family.

“Our reserve is a conservation area for all, even a 23.95kg southern African python,” the reserve said. It said that this week, the Babanango Game Reserve welcomed a new member to the reserve. After a difficult rescue, the incredible snake expert Nick Evans managed to safely rescue a southern African python weighing 23.95kg from a tricky spot in an urban area.

“While it was a difficult rescue that didn’t go to plan, we managed, with the snake safe, and it would not have been possible without those who were present. A great team effort,” Evans said. The reserve said: “As one of Africa's largest snakes, the southern African python plays an important role in the ecosystem and with it being classified as threatened, we are privileged to be able to offer this species a wild space to thrive in.” Last week, Evans, with the help of others, rescued a massive southern African python weighing 23.95kg, around 3.3m, from a Clare Estate home.

He said that on April 15, he received a call from his friend Vincent who told him about a rock python in Clare Estate. Evans said: “The python was in a horrible position for me to catch it in. It was sprawled out over the top of a 2m-high brick wall, under a layer of barbed wire, built-in on the wall. It was also lying against a standard wire fence, but right behind that, was another barbed wire fence.” His plan was to grab the head, and hope that the body would come out forwards.

Evans said that the problem was that the python was looking at him. It would grab his hand before he grabbed it. However, the bigger problem was that he had to get his hand through barbed wire. He said things were not going to plan.

A nightmare of a situation, described snake catcher Nick Evans. Picture: Nick Evans. “I first cut the barbed wire that was now below the snake, which it was initially lying under. It would catch her when we pulled her out, and it was hooking on my assistants. I then cut the standard wire around the snake. Then, I reached in further, and cut the next layer of barbed wire, with ease,” Evans said. He said the python was getting more and more agitated, understandably so. “Eventually, we’d cut enough wire to pull her free. My assistants pulled, while I tried lifting her over the wire. We got her free and lowered her to the ground,” Evans said.

“The python moved after momentarily fending me off, but a piece of cut barbed wire, on the ground, got stuck on her neck, and I couldn’t grab her then. “I used the bolt cutters to push them off. “Then, my assistants pulled her away from the chairs and stools we’d been standing on, and when she was in the open, I grabbed her, successfully, this time!