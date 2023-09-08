WATCH: Rhino orphan gives birth to her first calf

Durban — A few weeks ago Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary honoured a rhino calf’s first birthday by sharing his birth video, and recently the organisation celebrated the birth of a rhino calf. On Sunday morning, Care for Wild shared the good news on social media.

“On this beautiful spring morning, we are extremely humbled and grateful to be able to share this rather unexpected but exciting news that in the early hours of this morning, released orphan Spirit gave birth to her first calf,” Care for Wild said. “Petronel (Nieuwoudt – the sanctuary’s founder and chief executive) joined the Rhino Monitors to see this precious little girl take her first steps. The afterbirth was still on the ground and her best friend Lilli stood guard close by.” Care for Wild said that Spirit was rescued in 2017 after poachers killed her mom. She had a complex rehabilitation process with recurrent pneumonia and lung issues. The team fought for her life every day. With dedication and commitment, Spirit grew stronger and began the rewilding and release programme in 2019.

“Today we share this monumental moment with the Spirit Foundation who have supported Spirit since her arrival as a small orphan. Thank you for standing beside Spirit and Care for Wild in this journey,” Care for Wild added. In the video of the new calf, Nieuwoudt said the new calf was born early in the morning and her afterbirth was still lying in the back in the veld. She said they needed to look after the calf well because in the released area, there are buffalo, antelopes and leopards.

The Spirit Wildlife Foundation said that the birth of Spirit's calf marks an incredibly emotional and monumental step in her life. "We are so proud of her and how far she has come. The Spirit Wildlife Foundation has supported Spirit since her arrival as a small orphan and so this is a memorable moment in her remarkable life (and indeed ours!)," the Spirit Wildlife Foundation said.