Durban — The Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary has announced that one of its rhinos is expecting a calf. On Tuesday evening, Care for Wild said that it is very excited and humbled to share some wonderful news.

“We believe that Annie will soon give birth. She is beginning to waddle with the weight of the baby! Her tummy is hanging low and she has begun to isolate away from the rest of the rhinos keeping only her friend, River, close by,” Care for Wild said. It said that when visiting her on Tuesday afternoon, in a beautiful moment, Petronel Nieuwoudt, founder and chief executive of the sanctuary, was able to feel the calf moving inside Annie. It said that as a mom herself, Petronel could relate only too well to those last few extremely uncomfortable days of pregnancy.

Care for Wild said that Annie was rescued over seven years ago after poachers killed her mother. She was brought to Care for Wild where she underwent rehabilitation before beginning the re-wilding and release programme in 2017. “This will be Annie’s first baby. A daunting time lies ahead for this first-time mom but fortunately, she has a fantastic team around her who are ready to support (her) if needed,” Care for Wild said. “We are so proud of Annie. Please keep her and the team in your thoughts over the next few days and nights.”

Last year, Care for Wild captured two rhino births on video. Speaking to the Daily News in December, Nieuwoudt said they didn’t expect any rhino births for the beginning of the year, but couldn’t confirm it with 100% certainty. In 2022, Care for Wild registered five births.