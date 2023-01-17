WATCH: Search on in crocodile-infested waters for missing young boy

Durban — The search for a young boy who drowned while swimming with his friends has led searchers to crocodile-infested waters after fishermen said they spotted a child’s body floating in the water. On Tuesday, Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said that the Rusa helicopter, pilot and crew were searching for the body of 10-year-old Cyamtanda Sibisi in Sundumbili near Mandeni in the Ilembe District in KwaZulu-Natal.

Cyamtanda was a scholar at Ubuhlebesumbili Primary School. Balram said that on January 9, 2023, Cyamtanda was swimming with friends when he was swept downstream in the Tugela River. Residents combed the area for a week along the river banks searching for the boy. “Two days later, fishermen in the area reported seeing a child's body floating in the water. They did not enter the water fearing for their safety as that part of the river is known to be infested with crocodiles,” Balram explained.

He said that on Monday, January 16, 2023, the family contacted Rusa seeking assistance. “The pilot and crew kitted up with floatation devices and flew 84kms out to the Tugela River this morning (Tuesday). After a briefing with the family the aircraft conducted a low level search of several kilometres of the river. The crew spotted a huge crocodile in the water and opted to land in the vicinity and search an island on foot. The temperature at the search area is 35 degrees Celsius,” Balram explained. He said the search was still in progress.

This is a developing story. Last Monday, IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said that they received a call from the Mandeni area, northern KZN, after a 10-year-old boy went missing while swimming in the Tugela River. “Units responded to the scene, but due to the level of the river, were unable to enter due to safety concerns.

