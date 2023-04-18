WATCH: Security company recovers 60L of diesel and diesel pump dumped by fleeing suspects in sugar cane field

Durban – A private security company on the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal recovered 60 litres of diesel and a diesel pump in a sugar cane field. Chapman Security Solutions said that in the early hours of Saturday morning, their control room was alerted to CCTV notifications of suspects wanting to break into a local cellphone tower in Ballito.

The company said that its teams jumped into action as this was the second attempt at this tower in three days. “Our teams managed to cut off the suspects’ path after they broke in and stole diesel. Our reaction officer gave chase through the sugar cane but unfortunately lost the suspects in the dark and tall cane,” Chapman Security Solutions said. “Sixty litres of diesel together with a diesel pump was found in the cane. All fuel drums were handed over to SAPS for further investigation.”

Chapman Security Solutions said that its control room together with the CCTV cameras and boots on the ground makes a big impact with the correct technology in place. “Well done to our reaction officer on his quick thinking and our controller taking such proactive measures,” Chapman Security Solutions said. The company recently reported that great CCTV equipment alerted them of suspects breaking into a local cellphone tower on April 12.

Chapman Security Solutions said that at about 10pm its control room was alerted by the CCTV footage. “Our response team stood down within minutes and gave chase to two suspects fleeing,” the company said. Commenting on the incident on Facebook, Francois Snyman said that no alarm triggers were received from any towers in the Ballito vicinity on Wednesday night. “Maybe they just used the road to head somewhere else? If they did attempt, thanks for stopping them.”