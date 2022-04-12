Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Shipping containers floating and strewn along the N2 in the vicinity of Umlazi and Old Durban Airport

Published 7m ago

Share

Durban - Many woke up on Tuesday to reports that shipping containers were strewn across the N2 in the vicinity of the Old Durban Airport as well as Umlazi.

In a video on the PT Alarms Facebook page, the person who shot a video about the shipping containers in the vicinity of Umlazi and the Old Durban Airport said that at 8.05am, while he was standing on the bridge leading to Mangosuthu Highway, the river running from Umlazi down Lamontville, the banks gave way and water was gushing into factories and overturning vehicles.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The container depot not far away, containers are floating on the freeway,” he said.

In other videos, stacks of shipping containers were recorded along the freeways in the vicinity of the Old Durban Airport.

In the distance, stacks of containers appeared to have toppled over and spilled on to the freeways underneath the flyovers.

More on this

Daily News

Related Topics:

weatherKwaZulu-Natal

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello