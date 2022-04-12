WATCH: Shipping containers floating and strewn along the N2 in the vicinity of Umlazi and Old Durban Airport

Durban - Many woke up on Tuesday to reports that shipping containers were strewn across the N2 in the vicinity of the Old Durban Airport as well as Umlazi.
In a video on the PT Alarms Facebook page, the person who shot a video about the shipping containers in the vicinity of Umlazi and the Old Durban Airport said that at 8.05am, while he was standing on the bridge leading to Mangosuthu Highway, the river running from Umlazi down Lamontville, the banks gave way and water was gushing into factories and overturning vehicles.
“The container depot not far away, containers are floating on the freeway,” he said.
In other videos, stacks of shipping containers were recorded along the freeways in the vicinity of the Old Durban Airport.
In the distance, stacks of containers appeared to have toppled over and spilled on to the freeways underneath the flyovers.
