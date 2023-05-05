WATCH: Snake catcher removes black mamba trying to enter Durban home

Durban snake catcher Nick Evans removed a 2.2m black mamba that was trying to enter a Shallcross home. Evans said he rescued the black mamba a few days ago in Shallcross.

“It was quite a sight opening this door, in a living room in Shallcross, Durban, and seeing this 2.2m black mamba looking at me!” Evans exclaimed. He said the mamba had managed to climb up on to a second-storey veranda, presumably using a gutter pipe, and appeared to be looking for a comfy hiding place. “As you can see, it was quite a calm specimen, and I think very confused too, by all the people around it,” Evans said.

He described it as a “quick, uneventful catch.” In the 58-second video, Evans’s GoPro footage shows him opening a door and the black mamba is seen “hanging” and looking at Evans. Evans then uses his grab stick and grabs and pulls the snake down, which tangles its body around the security gate before Evans secures the snake’s head and pulls it towards him.

“Quick and easy,” Evans said. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident last month, Evans removed a black mamba with severe damage to its spine from a garage in Reservoir Hills. Evans assumed the snake had been hit by a car because the homeowners hadn’t harmed the snake

He said the mamba was furious! It could not move away, because of its injury. But it had full mobility of the front half. It was striking at him repeatedly once he grabbed it with the tongs and had a close call. Evans said the black mamba died and its body would be used for research. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.