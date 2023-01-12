WATCH: Snake rescuer dive-bombed by a bird while holding monitor lizard he rescued

Durban — Snake catcher Nick Evans said that he was dive-bombed by a bird while he was holding a monitor lizard during a rescue this week. Evans said that on Wednesday before his chaotic afternoon and night, he was called for the Nile/water monitor lizard, also known as likkewaan, uxamu, woodumboo, in a suburban garden.

“With dogs in the property it was in, and dogs on the other side of the wall, it really wasn't safe for it. Dogs often kill these reptiles,” Evans said. He said that the property was also far from a stream, river or large natural area. He also said that it was strange because monitor lizards usually enter properties that border such places.

“Never before have I been dive-bombed by a bird while holding one of these lizards, but just look at the Indian Mynah in the video! It had a nest nearby,” said Evans. He said that various measurements and the weight of the lizard were taken before its release. The data will go towards an ongoing research project. In the video, Evans heads towards a concrete wall and asks if there was a little chair or something he could stand on.

He is then heard saying “the dogs will kill these things”. Evans is then seen reaching between two concrete walls and retrieving the lizard. After getting down from a step ladder he was given to use, the bird dive-bombs him, to which Evans chuckles.

