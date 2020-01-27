Durban - Four people have been arrested following violent clashes at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Howard College campus on Monday. 

Students, police and university security were engaged in running battles for most of the day.

When the Daily News arrived at the campus, students were seen throwing rocks and bricks at the police while security were monitoring the situation. 

The police and security later retaliated by shooting the protesters with rubber Bullets, tear gas and air gun pellets pellets. 

These clashes happened as the students representative council and universities management had been engaged in negotiations from Sunday. The issues at point were student funding and cancellation of debt.


The university had told the Daily News on Sunday that they had hoped to resolve the issue. But on Monday it was a different matter.

Meanwhile, police said a group of people were protesting outside UNISA campus. 

"The members managed to disperse the crowd and the situation is calm. No damages were reported," Colonel Thembeka Mbele said. 

