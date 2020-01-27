To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durban - Four people have been arrested following violent clashes at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Howard College campus on Monday. Students, police and university security were engaged in running battles for most of the day.

When the Daily News arrived at the campus, students were seen throwing rocks and bricks at the police while security were monitoring the situation.

The police and security later retaliated by shooting the protesters with rubber Bullets, tear gas and air gun pellets pellets.

These clashes happened as the students representative council and universities management had been engaged in negotiations from Sunday. The issues at point were student funding and cancellation of debt.