WATCH: Surgery performed on rescued juvenile African rock python that took a lift in the engine of a taxi in Durban

Durban — A juvenile African rock python is on the road to recovery following its surgery at the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr) after it was rescued from a minibus taxi’s engine recently. Saambr’s Ann Kunz said that uShaka Sea World received a call about a snake that was spotted in the engine of a taxi on Durban’s South Beach.

“The Saambr herpetologists rescued the snake, which turned out to be a juvenile African rock python and applauded the taxi driver for his bravery,” Kunz said. “The python had a visible injury on its back which was treated with a broad-spectrum antibiotic. Unfortunately, the growth did not decrease in size and the decision was made to surgically remove the growth.” Kunz said that once the fortunate snake has fully recovered, it will be released at the discretion of Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife.

In the video of the python’s surgery, the surgeon makes an incision and starts removing the growth bit by bit. When done, the snake is sewn up. According to the video, a tissue sample was sent for analysis.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, South Coast snake catcher Sarel van der Merwe wrestled with a heavy 3m python before releasing it on a farm in KwaZulu-Natal. Van der Merwe was called out to Trafalgar for a southern African python that was trying to get onto a property. Van der Merwe said that just after falling asleep, he received a call at 12.15am where he was told that a homeowner’s dogs were barking mad by the gate. They took a torch and went to look and found a big python.

He said he was then sent photos and he asked them not to shine the torch on the snake as it will escape and its whereabouts will be unknown. Van der Merwe said he quickly got out of his pyjamas and rushed to the property. He said that when he catches a python he works alone.